Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Stock Jumping 0.64% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.49, to imply a decrease of -2.57% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The GGAL share’s 52-week high remains $12.75, putting it -34.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00. The company has a valuation of $2.27B, with average of 894.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GGAL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

After registering a -2.57% downside in the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.58 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and 0.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.98, implying an increase of 40.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.36 and $31.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGAL has been trading -230.87% off suggested target high and 75.13% from its likely low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares are 11.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.63% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.20% this quarter before falling -11.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $337.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $363.56 million.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders hold 12.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.80% of the shares at 12.40% float percentage. In total, 10.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.26 million shares (or 2.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 0.87 million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.75 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 3.25 million.