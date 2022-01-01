Following A -2.20% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK)?

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $130.49, to imply a decrease of -1.28% or -$1.69 in intraday trading. The WK share’s 52-week high remains $173.24, putting it -32.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80.00. The company has a valuation of $6.64B, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 347.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Workiva Inc. (WK), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the last session, Workiva Inc. (WK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 137.20 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.20%, and 2.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.43%. Short interest in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) saw shorts transact 3.51 million shares and set a 10.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168.67, implying an increase of 22.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $190.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WK has been trading -45.61% off suggested target high and -14.95% from its likely low.

Workiva Inc. (WK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Workiva Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Workiva Inc. (WK) shares are 12.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 150.00% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -375.00% this quarter before falling -266.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $107.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.28 million.

WK Dividends

Workiva Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Workiva Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s Major holders

Workiva Inc. insiders hold 6.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.94% of the shares at 94.98% float percentage. In total, 88.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.88 million shares (or 9.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $355.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.89 million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $264.84 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workiva Inc. (WK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 86.06 million.