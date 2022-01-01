F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.89, to imply an increase of 2.25% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The FXLV share’s 52-week high remains $17.75, putting it -62.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.38. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 388.45K shares over the past 3 months.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

After registering a 2.25% upside in the last session, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.25 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.63%, and 15.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.78%. Short interest in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) saw shorts transact 1.99 million shares and set a 4.24 days time to cover.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $30.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.35 million.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

F45 Training Holdings Inc. insiders hold 59.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.33% of the shares at 44.91% float percentage. In total, 18.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SG Americas Securities, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9256.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with 4700.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $70312.0.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 12.77 million.