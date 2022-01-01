EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) Have Gained 28.07% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.98, to imply a decrease of -0.43% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The EMKR share’s 52-week high remains $10.87, putting it -55.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.53. The company has a valuation of $246.74M, with average of 332.16K shares over the past 3 months.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.53 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.79%, and 4.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.07%.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EMCORE Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares are -25.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.42% against 36.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.00% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $43.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.23 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 398.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

EMKR Dividends

EMCORE Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EMCORE Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

EMCORE Corporation insiders hold 6.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.28% of the shares at 84.96% float percentage. In total, 79.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell Capital LLC with 2.56 million shares, or about 6.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.6 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 4.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 9.01 million.