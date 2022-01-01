Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Could Increase In Price By -230.03% Or More

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.03, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ELYS share’s 52-week high remains $8.28, putting it -173.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $71.42M, with average of 360.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELYS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.51 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.40%, and -13.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 66.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELYS has been trading -230.03% off suggested target high and -164.03% from its likely low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Elys Game Technology Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) shares are -25.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 14.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.7 million and $12.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.80% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elys Game Technology Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology Corp. insiders hold 37.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.38% of the shares at 2.21% float percentage. In total, 1.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 94460.0 shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 81803.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11486.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48470.0