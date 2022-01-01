Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.99, to imply a decrease of -0.46% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The DK share’s 52-week high remains $27.38, putting it -82.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.48. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give DK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside in the last session, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.90 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.04%, and -5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.72%. Short interest in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw shorts transact 3.79 million shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.25, implying an increase of 29.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DK has been trading -113.48% off suggested target high and 46.63% from its likely low.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delek US Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares are -28.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.24% against 28.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.40% this quarter before jumping 76.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.36 billion and $1.88 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 84.80% before jumping 30.50% in the following quarter.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Delek US Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.51%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Delek US Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.68% of the shares at 96.37% float percentage. In total, 94.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.46 million shares (or 10.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.96 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $150.43 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2.92 million shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.89 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 40.89 million.