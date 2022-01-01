China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) Has Decreased By 43.61 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply a decrease of -3.52% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The PLIN share’s 52-week high remains $3.12, putting it -127.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $90.42M, with average of 556.99K shares over the past 3 months.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

After registering a -3.52% downside in the last session, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4599 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -3.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and -37.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.61%.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

PLIN Dividends

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. insiders hold 23.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.89% of the shares at 1.17% float percentage. In total, 0.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 83555.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 30160.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33477.0