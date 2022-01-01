Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC)’s -2.89-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.64, to imply a decrease of -1.22% or -$0.95 in intraday trading. The CRNC share’s 52-week high remains $139.00, putting it -81.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.00. The company has a valuation of $2.70B, with average of 584.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cerence Inc. (CRNC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRNC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the last session, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.89%, and 6.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $119.42, implying an increase of 35.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $165.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNC has been trading -115.29% off suggested target high and -10.91% from its likely low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerence Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares are -38.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.70% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.90% this quarter before jumping 6.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $99.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.61 million.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerence Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Cerence Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.57% of the shares at 102.25% float percentage. In total, 101.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.62 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $386.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.0 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $320.12 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 1.53 million shares. This is just over 4.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 3.95% of the shares, all valued at about 134.37 million.