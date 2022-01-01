Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) Gains 10.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.10, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The BHR share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -46.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.18. The company has a valuation of $329.00M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BHR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.30 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.03%, and 21.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.63%. Short interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) saw shorts transact 1.79 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.75, implying an increase of 52.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHR has been trading -174.51% off suggested target high and -17.65% from its likely low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) shares are -16.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 176.34% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.60% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $100.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.74 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -59.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -979.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.30% annually.

BHR Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders hold 16.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.59% of the shares at 77.36% float percentage. In total, 64.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.19 million shares (or 17.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with 2.3 million shares, or about 3.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.29 million.

We also have BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 7.94 million.