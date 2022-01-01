Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Stock?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decrease of -0.42% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GSMG share’s 52-week high remains $4.86, putting it -311.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $79.77M, with average of 304.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSMG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the last session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3400 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.53%, and -15.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 84.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSMG has been trading -535.59% off suggested target high and -535.59% from its likely low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) shares are -52.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.00% against 11.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $162.89 million.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 63.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.72% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linden Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 76203.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with 33105.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 22566.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83719.0