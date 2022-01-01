Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $410.00.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $249.15, to imply a decrease of -0.80% or -$2.0 in intraday trading. The BILL share’s 52-week high remains $348.49, putting it -39.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.64. The company has a valuation of $26.05B, with average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BILL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

After registering a -0.80% downside in the last session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 260.91 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.67%, and -1.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $366.62, implying an increase of 32.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $300.00 and $410.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BILL has been trading -64.56% off suggested target high and -20.41% from its likely low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bill.com Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are 34.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -558.33% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -425.00% this quarter before falling -700.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 102.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $103.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.14 million.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bill.com Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.99% of the shares at 104.04% float percentage. In total, 98.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.82 million shares (or 10.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.49 million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.27 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.44 million shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $918.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.26 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 602.51 million.