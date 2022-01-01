At Current Prices, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Worth A Patient Look?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 3.21% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FWBI share’s 52-week high remains $26.30, putting it -1713.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.27. The company has a valuation of $23.29M, with average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

After registering a 3.21% upside in the last session, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4791 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.70%, and -23.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.10%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Wave BioPharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) shares are -81.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.96% against 7.70%.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Wave BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

First Wave BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.80% of the shares at 5.84% float percentage. In total, 5.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6170.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17337.0.