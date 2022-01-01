Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Has Recovered 26.88% So Far, But Another -25.01% Loss Is Possible.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $169.58, to imply a decrease of -0.85% or -$1.45 in intraday trading. The ALNY share’s 52-week high remains $212.00, putting it -25.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $124.00. The company has a valuation of $19.55B, with average of 739.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALNY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside in the last session, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 190.00 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.75%, and -5.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $208.20, implying an increase of 18.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $108.00 and $275.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALNY has been trading -62.17% off suggested target high and 36.31% from its likely low.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) shares are -1.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.33% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.00% this quarter before jumping 23.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $219.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $239.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $125.85 million and $163.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.60% before jumping 46.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.86% annually.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.46% of the shares at 97.08% float percentage. In total, 96.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.63 million shares (or 14.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.5 million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.78 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 7.67 million shares. This is just over 6.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.08 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.81 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 646.26 million.