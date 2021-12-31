Why Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply an increase of 8.82% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The MILE share’s 52-week high remains $20.39, putting it -818.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $277.59M, with an average of 3.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Metromile Inc. (MILE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MILE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

After registering a 8.82% upside in the last session, Metromile Inc. (MILE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.39 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.72%, and -12.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.72%. Short interest in Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) saw shorts transact 9.72 million shares and set a 4.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.14, implying an increase of 56.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.27 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MILE has been trading -215.32% off suggested target high and -47.3% from its likely low.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Metromile Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Metromile Inc. insiders hold 38.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.13% of the shares at 101.74% float percentage. In total, 62.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 7.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 8.0 million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $28.41 million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Metromile Inc. (MILE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 6.7 million shares. This is just over 5.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.67 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 24.4 million.