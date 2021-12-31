Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Have Inclined 22.94% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply a decrease of -2.29% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $5.13, putting it -84.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $1.88B, with an average of 12.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a -2.29% downside in the latest session, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.13 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.79%, and -5.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.94%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 59.1 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are -42.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.74% against 8.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.40% this quarter before jumping 52.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $654.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $639.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $769.05 million and $690 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.90% before dropping -7.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 55.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.80% annually.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transocean Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 7.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.31% of the shares at 57.67% float percentage. In total, 53.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 54.17 million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $244.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 48.05 million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $217.16 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF holds roughly 33.44 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.66 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 75.29 million.