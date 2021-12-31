This Week’s 0.88% Gain In Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Taught Us Something New

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares stood at 19.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $145.58, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The AMD share’s 52-week high remains $164.46, putting it -12.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.50. The company has a valuation of $172.57B, with an average of 51.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 54.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the latest session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 156.73 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.88%, and -8.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.27%. Short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw shorts transact 84.74 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $144.61, implying a decrease of -0.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $180.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMD has been trading -23.64% off suggested target high and 45.05% from its likely low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are 55.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 105.43% against 27.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.40% this quarter before jumping 32.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $4.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.56 billion and $3.24 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.10% before jumping 30.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 604.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.32% annually.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.80% of the shares at 75.19% float percentage. In total, 74.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 96.96 million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.61 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 87.21 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.85 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 34.15 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.68 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.81 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1.95 billion.