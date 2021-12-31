This Is A Time To Build A Position In Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $11.95, putting it -8.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.82. The company has a valuation of $67.84B, with an average of 21.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the latest session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.18 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.71%, and 6.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.38%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 38.15 million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 21.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.60 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading -45.32% off suggested target high and -5.36% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 1,425.00% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $22.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.29 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.15 billion and $13.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 71.80% before jumping 60.50% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 5.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.95% of the shares at 19.95% float percentage. In total, 19.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 138.95 million shares (or 3.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 90.11 million shares, or about 2.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 33.86 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $414.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.84 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 230.39 million.