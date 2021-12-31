TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) On Thursday – Up 12.69% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 19.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.94, to imply an increase of 14.53% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $90.96, putting it -2208.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $2.57B, with an average of 11.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

After registering a 14.53% upside in the last session, TAL Education Group (TAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.15 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 14.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.37%, and -23.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.49%. Short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 36.35 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 billion.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group has its next earnings report out between January 19 and January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TAL Education Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.13% of the shares at 62.13% float percentage. In total, 62.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.27 million shares (or 5.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 22.07 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $106.8 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TAL Education Group (TAL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 15.27 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.52 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 46.09 million.