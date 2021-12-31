Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) Drops -57.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decrease of -18.85% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The SNAX share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -281.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17, with average of 919.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNAX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

After registering a -18.85% downside in the latest session, Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.07 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -18.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.32%, and 15.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 71.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAX has been trading -308.72% off suggested target high and -226.98% from its likely low.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stryve Foods Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shares are -56.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -785.71% against 9.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $8.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.97 million.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stryve Foods Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Stryve Foods Inc. insiders hold 18.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.77% of the shares at 31.69% float percentage. In total, 25.77% institutions holds shares in the company.