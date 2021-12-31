Stock Of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Jumped By 4.41 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.11, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The MLCO share’s 52-week high remains $23.65, putting it -133.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.87. The company has a valuation of $4.56B, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MLCO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the latest session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.60 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.09%, and 4.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.07%. Short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw shorts transact 8.6 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.24, implying an increase of 29.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLCO has been trading -107.72% off suggested target high and 10.98% from its likely low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are -39.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.25% against 14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 11.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $671.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $238.51 million and $528 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 181.70% before jumping 92.80% in the following quarter.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.62% of the shares at 40.62% float percentage. In total, 40.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.31 million shares (or 4.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 21.05 million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $215.58 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 13.89 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.41 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 86.1 million.