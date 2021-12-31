Stock Of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Dropped By -1.14 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.60, to imply an increase of 13.04% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The EVK share’s 52-week high remains $6.22, putting it -139.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $38.30M, with an average of 34320.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

After registering a 13.04% upside in the last session, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.13 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 13.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.56%, and -1.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.19%. Short interest in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw shorts transact 15660.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. insiders hold 73.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.26% of the shares at 4.70% float percentage. In total, 1.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 71500.0 shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 33344.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $96697.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 55000.0 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16500.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 47850.0.