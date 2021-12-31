Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) After -453.19% Decline From High?

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 4.40% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NVCN share’s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -453.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $40.82M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 429.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NVCN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

After registering a 4.40% upside in the last session, Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5300 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 4.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.60%, and -34.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.61%. Short interest in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 90.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVCN has been trading -963.83% off suggested target high and -963.83% from its likely low.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neovasc Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) shares are -47.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.02% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -109.30% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $870k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.76 million and $1.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -58.00% before dropping -41.30% in the following quarter.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neovasc Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Neovasc Inc. insiders hold 20.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.31% of the shares at 15.56% float percentage. In total, 12.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is USCA RIA LLC with 0.3 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 21359.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17557.0