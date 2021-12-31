Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Has Recovered 16.49% So Far, But Another -29.08% Loss Is Possible.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.88, to imply a decrease of -0.61% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $99.24, putting it -29.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.20. The company has a valuation of $19.69B, with average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RCL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside in the latest session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 80.05 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.66%, and 10.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $94.58, implying an increase of 18.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCL has been trading -75.6% off suggested target high and 15.45% from its likely low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are -9.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.87% against 30.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.40% this quarter before jumping 33.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $616.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.09 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in -$33.69 million and $34.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1,930.20% before jumping 3,097.10% in the following quarter.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders hold 14.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.70% of the shares at 78.81% float percentage. In total, 67.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.62 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 22.08 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.89 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 16.79 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.44 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.52 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 644.08 million.