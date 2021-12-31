Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -243.56% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply an increase of 13.17% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The PEI share’s 52-week high remains $3.47, putting it -243.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $78.76M, with average of 709.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PEI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

After registering a 13.17% upside in the last session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 13.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.58%, and -15.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.00%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares are -59.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4,900.00% against 11.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.62 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -615.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders hold 26.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.44% of the shares at 15.54% float percentage. In total, 11.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 3.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lido Advisors Inc. with 1.0 million shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 2.3 million.