Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES) Up 13.15% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.67, to imply an increase of 10.82% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The NES share’s 52-week high remains $3.49, putting it -30.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $47.96M, with average of 2.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) trade information

After registering a 10.82% upside in the latest session, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.95 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 10.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.43%, and 55.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.15%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.39% annually.

NES Dividends

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s Major holders

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. insiders hold 2.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.51% of the shares at 94.03% float percentage. In total, 91.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ascribe Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 43.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with 6.63 million shares, or about 41.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.1 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 64289.0 shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56792.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.