Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply a decrease of -3.20% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AGMH share’s 52-week high remains $26.50, putting it -995.04% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $54.97M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 207.64K shares over the past 3 months.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

After registering a -3.20% downside in the latest session, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.83 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.57%, and -73.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.64%. Short interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw shorts transact 76760.0 shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) estimates and forecasts

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGM Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

AGM Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 39.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.14% of the shares at 0.23% float percentage. In total, 0.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12918.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1164.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $12152.0.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 12918.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million