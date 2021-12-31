NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Down -33.48% Year-To-Date

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 136.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.42, to imply an increase of 14.76% or $4.17 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $66.99, putting it -106.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.52. The company has a valuation of $50.43B, with average of 43.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NIO Inc. (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a 14.76% upside in the last session, NIO Inc. (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.04 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 14.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.61%, and -17.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $377.19, implying an increase of 91.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $172.58 and $556.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NIO has been trading -1615.3% off suggested target high and -432.33% from its likely low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are -36.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.42% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 106.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 120.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $696.03 million and $1.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 105.70% before jumping 64.50% in the following quarter.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.59% of the shares at 36.78% float percentage. In total, 36.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 90.91 million shares (or 6.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 58.44 million shares, or about 4.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.11 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Inc. (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 31.22 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.21 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.69 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 790.47 million.