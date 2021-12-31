Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) Loss Of -41.15 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.93, to imply an increase of 3.70% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The NTP share’s 52-week high remains $37.88, putting it -246.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.47. The company has a valuation of $397.67M, with average of 301.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

After registering a 3.70% upside in the latest session, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.52 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.04%, and -41.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.17%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 15.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTP has been trading -18.94% off suggested target high and -18.94% from its likely low.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 216.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.50% annually.

NTP Dividends

Nam Tai Property Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

Nam Tai Property Inc. insiders hold 43.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.57% of the shares at 71.26% float percentage. In total, 40.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Iszo Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.89 million shares (or 15.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $136.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with 5.77 million shares, or about 14.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $134.26 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 29500.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28132.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.69 million.