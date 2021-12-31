Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR)’s 0.00-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s traded shares stood at 43.1 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 31.37% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The MDRR share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -153.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $15.75M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 257.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDRR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

After registering a 31.37% upside in the latest session, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4900 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 31.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -7.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.21%. Short interest in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw shorts transact 91970.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 55.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDRR has been trading -123.88% off suggested target high and -123.88% from its likely low.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.28 million and $2.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.10% before jumping 9.80% in the following quarter.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 1.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. insiders hold 9.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.01% of the shares at 2.24% float percentage. In total, 2.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 78459.0 shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 69842.0 shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 69842.0 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22230.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 31788.0.