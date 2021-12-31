Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Up 42.05% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LCTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -25.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $413.52M, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LCTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the last session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.71 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.94%, and 10.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.05%. Short interest in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) saw shorts transact 8.2 million shares and set a 15.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.40, implying an increase of 60.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LCTX has been trading -220.0% off suggested target high and -100.0% from its likely low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) shares are -12.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.38% against 7.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $500k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.15% of the shares at 47.27% float percentage. In total, 45.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 34.01 million shares (or 20.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.55 million shares, or about 5.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $21.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.43 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.4 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 8.56 million.