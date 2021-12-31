Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Drops -361.76% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s traded shares stood at 117.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply an increase of 93.18% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The KPRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -361.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $21.74M, with average of 995.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

After registering a 93.18% upside in the last session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7299 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 93.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 92.94%, and 12.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.52%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 83.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KPRX has been trading -782.35% off suggested target high and -194.12% from its likely low.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares are -54.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.86% against 17.50%.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.97% of the shares at 20.49% float percentage. In total, 17.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.15 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.