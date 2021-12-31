It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) At $93.50.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 3.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $93.50, to imply a decrease of -0.42% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $96.96, putting it -3.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.67. The company has a valuation of $100.63B, with an average of 25.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Micron Technology Inc. (MU), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.32.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the latest session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 96.75 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.93%, and 11.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.89%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 22.9 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.13, implying an increase of 12.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $165.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MU has been trading -76.47% off suggested target high and 37.97% from its likely low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Micron Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares are 17.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 47.03% against 48.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 114.80% this quarter before jumping 237.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $8.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.68 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 84.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 116.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.80% annually.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micron Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.07% of the shares at 84.21% float percentage. In total, 84.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 88.02 million shares (or 7.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 86.19 million shares, or about 7.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.6 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.53 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.88 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 2.37 billion.