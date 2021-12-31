Is Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Expensive At $11.02? Check These Facts.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s traded shares stood at 71.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.02, to imply an increase of 181.89% or $7.11 in intraday trading. The NTRB share’s 52-week high remains $32.00, putting it -190.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $31.63M, with average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nutriband Inc. (NTRB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTRB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) trade information

After registering a 181.89% upside in the latest session, Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.15 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 181.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.99%, and -39.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 54.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTRB has been trading -117.79% off suggested target high and -117.79% from its likely low.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nutriband Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) shares are -84.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.53% against 17.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 199.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $890k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.29 million.

NTRB Dividends

Nutriband Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutriband Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s Major holders

Nutriband Inc. insiders hold 37.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.