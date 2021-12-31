Is MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.54, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MGI share’s 52-week high remains $12.36, putting it -63.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.06. The company has a valuation of $719.54M, with average of 2.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside in the last session, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.88 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.56%, and 27.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.97%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MoneyGram International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares are -24.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.29% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $329.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $335.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $307.74 million and $323.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.20% before jumping 3.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 87.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.50% annually.

MGI Dividends

MoneyGram International Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MoneyGram International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s Major holders

MoneyGram International Inc. insiders hold 7.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.30% of the shares at 77.23% float percentage. In total, 71.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.7 million shares (or 6.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arctis Global LLC with 4.54 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $36.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.36 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 12.44 million.