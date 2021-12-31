Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Up 303.96% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s traded shares stood at 23.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.75, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The ISIG share’s 52-week high remains $35.50, putting it -49.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.76. The company has a valuation of $41.80M, with average of 4.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the last session, Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.00 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 98.25%, and 346.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 303.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying a decrease of -13.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISIG has been trading 11.58% off suggested target high and 11.58% from its likely low.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Insignia Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Insignia Systems Inc. insiders hold 40.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.76% of the shares at 37.99% float percentage. In total, 22.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 56261.0 shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.42 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30844.0 shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17968.0, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.