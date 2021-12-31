Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO): Can A Stock Be -41.36% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares stood at 5.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.19, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The INO share’s 52-week high remains $19.00, putting it -266.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.14. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 5.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.14 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.36%, and -28.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.36%. Short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw shorts transact 46.16 million shares and set a 16 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares are -45.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.63% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -400.00% this quarter before falling -121.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $970k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $236k and $5.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 311.00% before jumping 132.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.80% annually.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.66% of the shares at 38.29% float percentage. In total, 37.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.37 million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.96 million shares, or about 5.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $78.45 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.87 million shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.89 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 54.59 million.