GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.91, to imply an increase of 13.07% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The GP share’s 52-week high remains $34.45, putting it -286.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.76. The company has a valuation of $186.15M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 149.41K shares over the past 3 months.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

After registering a 13.07% upside in the last session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.30 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 13.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.65%, and -33.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.39%. Short interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 4.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 61.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GP has been trading -236.7% off suggested target high and -45.9% from its likely low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GreenPower Motor Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) shares are -51.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.88% against 20.40%.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. insiders hold 24.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.19% of the shares at 50.55% float percentage. In total, 38.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.55 million shares, or about 6.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.01 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.87 million shares. This is just over 8.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 3.7 million.