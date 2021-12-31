Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Down -74.81% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GPL share’s 52-week high remains $1.16, putting it -427.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $95.96M, with average of 4.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the latest session, Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2500 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.22%, and -17.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.09, implying an increase of 79.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.60 and $2.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPL has been trading -922.73% off suggested target high and -172.73% from its likely low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $16.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.3 million and $16.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.00% before jumping 3.00% in the following quarter.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Great Panther Mining Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.24% of the shares at 22.47% float percentage. In total, 22.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.32 million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ruffer LLP with 12.25 million shares, or about 3.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.44 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 18.89 million shares. This is just over 5.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.73 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 5.95 million.