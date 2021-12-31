Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Is Currently -132.2 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s traded shares stood at 18.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 6.31% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The FTK share’s 52-week high remains $2.74, putting it -132.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $92.97M, with an average of 8.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FTK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

After registering a 6.31% upside in the last session, Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 94.66%, and 57.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.08%. Short interest in Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw shorts transact 2.45 million shares and set a 29.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 32.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTK has been trading -111.86% off suggested target high and 15.25% from its likely low.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flotek Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) shares are -34.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.00% against 24.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.30% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.6 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -45.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flotek Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Flotek Industries Inc. insiders hold 9.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.34% of the shares at 44.73% float percentage. In total, 40.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.84 million shares (or 6.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.02 million shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.38 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 2.39 million.