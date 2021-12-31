ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.64, to imply a decrease of -4.43% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The GWH share’s 52-week high remains $28.92, putting it -148.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.22. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

After registering a -4.43% downside in the last session, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.13 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.13%, and -27.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.80, implying an increase of 48.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GWH has been trading -149.14% off suggested target high and -28.87% from its likely low.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ESS Tech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

ESS Tech Inc. insiders hold 46.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.58% of the shares at 58.97% float percentage. In total, 31.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 26000.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.