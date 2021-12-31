CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Have Dipped -74.73% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply a decrease of -5.73% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CTK share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -990.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $39.28M, with average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

After registering a -5.73% downside in the latest session, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7639 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -5.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.63%, and -6.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.67, implying an increase of 60.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.67 and $1.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTK has been trading -153.03% off suggested target high and -153.03% from its likely low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) shares are -57.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.59% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 103.60% this quarter before jumping 105.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $49.6 million.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 4.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.74% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 1.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 3.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC China Holding Ltd with 0.42 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.51 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million