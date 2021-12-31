Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Down -1.99% YTD

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s traded shares stood at 3.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.21, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The C share’s 52-week high remains $80.29, putting it -33.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.40. The company has a valuation of $118.69B, with average of 21.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Citigroup Inc. (C), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give C a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside in the latest session, Citigroup Inc. (C) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.33 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.39%, and -5.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.99%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.62, implying an increase of 27.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $66.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, C has been trading -99.3% off suggested target high and -9.62% from its likely low.

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citigroup Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Citigroup Inc. (C) shares are -14.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 114.34% against 40.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.00% annually.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citigroup Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Citigroup Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.75% of the shares at 77.90% float percentage. In total, 77.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 167.27 million shares (or 8.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 161.1 million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.31 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citigroup Inc. (C) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 57.27 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.56 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2.99 billion.