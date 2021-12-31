Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) On Thursday – Up 18.01% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.49, to imply a decrease of -1.70% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The CUK share’s 52-week high remains $27.31, putting it -47.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.16. The company has a valuation of $22.81B, with average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

After registering a -1.70% downside in the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.97 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.89%, and 16.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.67, implying an increase of 30.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.19 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CUK has been trading -110.92% off suggested target high and 7.03% from its likely low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.89 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -51.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -405.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.40% annually.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc has its next earnings report out between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corporation & plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.93% of the shares at 10.93% float percentage. In total, 10.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristeia Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.87 million shares (or 97.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pictet Asset Management Ltd with 1.39 million shares, or about 15.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $32.4 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26209.0, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.