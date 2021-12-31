Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Has Dropped -7.84% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 8.46% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The BOXL share’s 52-week high remains $3.80, putting it -169.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $85.60M, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BOXL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

After registering a 8.46% upside in the last session, Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4400 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 8.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.92%, and -9.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.84%. Short interest in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw shorts transact 4.52 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.83, implying an increase of 75.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOXL has been trading -396.45% off suggested target high and -183.69% from its likely low.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boxlight Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares are -39.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -950.00% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 140.00% this quarter before jumping 62.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 224.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $60.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.02 million.

BOXL Dividends

Boxlight Corporation has its next earnings report out on March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boxlight Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

Boxlight Corporation insiders hold 7.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.85% of the shares at 14.99% float percentage. In total, 13.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 3.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.84 million shares, or about 3.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.44 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 2.7 million.