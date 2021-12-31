Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Drops -278.55% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.05, to imply an increase of 6.14% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The BEEM share’s 52-week high remains $75.90, putting it -278.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.28. The company has a valuation of $172.03M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

After registering a 6.14% upside in the last session, Beam Global (BEEM) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.43%, and -24.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.82%. Short interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) saw shorts transact 2.56 million shares and set a 7.85 days time to cover.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beam Global share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Beam Global (BEEM) shares are -43.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.29% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.50% this quarter before jumping 32.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.27 million.

BEEM Dividends

Beam Global has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beam Global has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Beam Global insiders hold 15.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.38% of the shares at 54.92% float percentage. In total, 46.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 17.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.54 million shares, or about 6.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.76 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beam Global (BEEM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 10.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 7.34% of the shares, all valued at about 20.7 million.