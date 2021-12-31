Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Could Expand By -1.45 Percent Or More

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares stood at 16.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $178.36, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The AAPL share’s 52-week high remains $182.13, putting it -2.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $116.21. The company has a valuation of $2913.01B, with average of 89.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Apple Inc. (AAPL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AAPL a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.23.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the latest session, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 181.33 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.46%, and 7.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $175.81, implying a decrease of -1.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $128.01 and $210.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAPL has been trading -17.74% off suggested target high and 28.23% from its likely low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apple Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are 29.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.74% against 6.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.50% this quarter before jumping 11.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $84.9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $119.5 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.68% annually.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apple Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 0.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.81% of the shares at 58.85% float percentage. In total, 58.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.27 billion shares (or 7.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.03 billion shares, or about 6.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $145.21 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 443.8 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.8 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 329.78 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 46.66 billion.