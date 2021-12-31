Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Could Increase In Price By -49.41% Or More

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $167.33, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$1.45 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $219.94, putting it -31.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.71. The company has a valuation of $104.44B, with an average of 6.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ABNB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the latest session, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 172.73 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.30%, and -2.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.97%. Short interest in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw shorts transact 11.76 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $198.07, implying an increase of 15.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $140.00 and $250.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABNB has been trading -49.41% off suggested target high and 16.33% from its likely low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Airbnb Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are 10.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.94% against 19.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 billion.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airbnb Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.76% of the shares at 58.89% float percentage. In total, 58.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.62 million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.43 million shares, or about 5.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.92 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.04 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.52 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.8 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 1.31 billion.