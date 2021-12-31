After This Week’s 11.38% Gain In Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), We Just Learned Something New

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.11, to imply an increase of 1.82% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The OLPX share’s 52-week high remains $30.13, putting it -3.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.84. The company has a valuation of $17.74B, with average of 2.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

After registering a 1.82% upside in the latest session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.41 this Thursday, 12/30/21, jumping 1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.38%, and 6.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.69%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.08, implying an increase of 19.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLPX has been trading -71.76% off suggested target high and 0.38% from its likely low.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $156.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.89 million.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olaplex Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Olaplex Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.29% of the shares at 99.57% float percentage. In total, 99.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 509.78 million shares (or 78.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 9.09 million shares, or about 1.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $222.79 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.04 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 48.15 million.