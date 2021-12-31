After Falling -1.01% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 7.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.50, to imply a decrease of -1.02% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $45.00, putting it -143.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.06. The company has a valuation of $37.35B, with an average of 31.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give PLTR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside in the latest session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.25 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and -9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.64%. Short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw shorts transact 54.49 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 19.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTR has been trading -67.57% off suggested target high and 8.11% from its likely low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palantir Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are -24.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.05% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.60% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $385.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $402.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $289.37 million and $322.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.10% before jumping 25.00% in the following quarter.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders hold 12.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.90% of the shares at 27.41% float percentage. In total, 23.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 98.58 million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 49.4 million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 45.87 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.21 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.62 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 567.86 million.