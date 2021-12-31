Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s traded shares stood at 2.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.00, to imply a decrease of -0.73% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The ATVI share’s 52-week high remains $104.53, putting it -56.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.40. The company has a valuation of $51.71B, with average of 11.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ATVI a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.7.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the latest session, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.89 this Thursday, 12/30/21, dropping -0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.29%, and 15.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $90.45, implying an increase of 25.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $54.00 and $125.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATVI has been trading -86.57% off suggested target high and 19.4% from its likely low.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Activision Blizzard Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) shares are -28.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.37% against -1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.40% this quarter before jumping 14.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.94 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.69 billion and $3.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.20% before dropping -3.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.27% annually.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Activision Blizzard Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.47, with the share yield ticking at 0.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Activision Blizzard Inc. insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.89% of the shares at 88.53% float percentage. In total, 87.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 64.78 million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 58.14 million shares, or about 7.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.5 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.95 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.33 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.26 billion.